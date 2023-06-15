Avalara Launches Sales Tax Calculator Plugin for ChatGPT

SEATTLE, WA — June 15, 2023 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced its new integrated plugin for ChatGPT that will allow users to ask the platform to calculate and research sales tax rates based on their location. Avalara is the first tax compliance software provider to work with OpenAI to use its protocol to build an integrated plugin for ChatGPT.

Want to find out how much sales tax should apply to the $150 sneakers you’re selling or buying in Seattle? Just ask ChatGPT and it will leverage the Avalara sales tax calculator plugin to get you the answer (It’s $15.37).

“Avalara is a pioneer in the world of tax compliance and looks to continually apply new technologies to automate the entire end-to-end tax compliance journey for businesses,” said Vsu Subramanian, SVP of Content Engineering at Avalara. “By leveraging generative AI and launching our plugin for ChatGPT, we continue to blaze trails for tax automation and have created another way to get sales tax information. And we are just getting started with generative AI. Avalara is uniquely positioned with our industry-leading tax compliance platform and comprehensive database of tax rates, rules, and answers to help businesses determine the right rate on transactions.”

