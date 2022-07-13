A ‘remote retailer is not a ‘remote seller — Wacky Tax Wednesday

When writing, I try to avoid repeating the same tired terms whenever possible. So, sometimes I’ll refer to a “remote retailer” as a “remote seller” because I can, and that’s fun. (You find fun where you can when you work in sales tax.) Imagine my shock when I learned those terms can’t always be used interchangeably. According to the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers, although the terms remote retailer and remote seller “appear synonymous, each has a separate legal meaning in Louisiana.” The same goes for the term “direct marketer,” though that doesn’t “appear synonymous” to me. A “separate legal meaning” may result in separate sales and use tax obligations. This can get confusing for any business making sales into Louisiana, no matter what “legal meaning” the state assigns it. Per the Louisiana Department of Revenue and the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers, the biggest difference between a “remote retailer” and a “remote seller” is that a remote retailer is not required to register for sales tax while a remote seller is. For more specifics, including how a direct marketer fits in, read on.

What is a remote retailer?

What is a remote seller?

Louisiana defines a remote seller as a business that: Has no physical presence in the state

Has economic nexus with the state (i.e., $100,000 or 200 transactions in the current or previous calendar year) Because remote sellers have economic nexus with Louisiana, they’re required to register to collect and remit all applicable state and local sales taxes.

Unlike remote retailers, remote sellers are not eligible to collect and remit Louisiana’s 8.45% single combined sales tax rate. They must collect the actual rate in effect at the point of delivery (i.e., the delivery address). Not only do these vary considerably, they can also be hard to track down. Louisiana is a home-rule state where local governments administer their own local sales taxes and provide for their own sales tax deductions, exclusions, and exemptions. Figuring out what you owe could easily entail a call to the local taxing authority.



What is a direct marketer?

Finally, Louisiana defines a direct marketer as a seller that has no physical presence in the state, sells beneath the state’s economic nexus threshold, and therefore has no obligation to collect and remit sales tax. Should they choose to voluntarily collect tax on Louisiana sales as a courtesy to customers, direct marketers are entitled to collect and remit the single combined 8.45% sales tax rate on all sales delivered into Louisiana, like remote retailers.

In fact, a direct marketer seems to be a lot like a remote retailer, only without the $50,000 threshold and the requirement to comply with non-collecting seller use tax notice and reporting requirements. But that’s not entirely clear because the Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers doesn’t specify that a “direct marketer” makes less than $50,000 in sales in Louisiana.



It’s not simply semantics