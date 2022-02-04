Digitisation of tax reporting > Global tracker

From SAF-T to e-invoicing, tax authorities around the world are increasingly demanding detailed electronic VAT transactional reporting from businesses to help them efficiently track and monitor indirect tax that is due, and reduce tax evasion and fraud.
This global tracker provides a country-by-country list of the new and proposed requirements for invoice-level, digital transactional reporting.
|Country
|Reporting format
|Basis
|Implementation
|Albania
|e-invoicing
|B2B / B2G
|Jan 2021
|Austria
|SAF-T
|On request
|Jan 2019
|Czech Republic
|Control Statement
|Mandatory,
with VAT return
|Jan 2016
|Czech Republic
|Electronic cash registers
|Mandatory
|Jan 2023
|France
|SAF-T
|On request
|Jan 2014
|France
|e-invoicing
(Chorus Pro)
|B2B and B2C mandatory
|Jan 2023
|Germany
|B2B e-invoicing
|B2B
|2022-2023
|Greece
|e-invoicing and e-books (myData)
|Mandatory on all invoices
|Nov 2021
|Hungary
|Real-time invoice reporting
|Mandatory B2B
|Jul 2018
|Hungary
|B2C live invoice reporting
|Mandatory B2C
|Apr 2021
|Italy
|e-invoicing (SdI - Sistema di Interscambio)
|Mandatory, live invoice reporting for all businesses
|Jan 2019
|Italy
|Real-time invoice reporting for cross-border transations
|Mandatory, live invoice reporting for all businesses
|Jul 2022
|Latvia
|e-invoicing
|Proposal
|2025
|Lithuania
|SAF-T
|On request
|Jan 2019
|Luxembourg
|SAF-T
|On request
|Jan 2011
|Norway
|SAF-T
|Mandatory, on request
|Jan 2020
|Norway
|SAF-T eVAT return
|Mandatory
|Jan 2022
|Poland
|SAF-T (JPK)
|Mandatory, replaced VAT return Oct 2020
|Jan
|Poland
|e-invoicing (KSeF)
|Mandatory with phase-in of non-residents
|2023
|Portugal
|SAF-T
|Mandatory for residents, with VAT return
|Jan 2008
|Portugal
|Certified e-invoice software
|Mandatory
|Jul 2021
|Romania
|SAF-T
|Mandatory
|TBC
|Serbia
|e-invoicing
|Mandatory
|Jan 2022
|Slovakia
|Control Statements
|Mandatory
|Jan 2014
|Slovakia
|e-invoicing (IS EFA)
|B2B and B2C invoice proposal
|TBC
|Spain
|SII (Immediate Information Supply)
|Mandatory for large tax payers,
every 4 days
|Jul 2017
|Spain
|e-invoicing (FACeB2B)
|Mandatory – phased implementation
|2023-2024 TBC
|Turkey
|e-invoicing
|2014
|United Kingdom
|Making Tax Digital
|API submission of VAT return; Digital bookkeeping; digital journey from data to submission
|April 2021 (Phase 2)
|Country
|Reporting format
|Basis
|Implementation
|Argentina
|e-invoicing (eFactura)
|Mandatory
|2019 completion
|Brazil
|e-invoicing (Nota Fiscal Eletrônica NF-e)
|Mandatory
|2005
|Chile
|Electronic Tax Documents (DTE)
|Mandatory
|2001
|Colombia
|e-invoice VAT reporting (CUFE)
|Mandatory
|2019
|Guatemala
|e-invoicing (FEL)
|Mandatory
|2019
|Mexico
|e-invoice CFDI
|Mandatory
|2014
|Paraguay
|e-invoicing (SIFEN)
|TBC
|Peru
|e-invoicing
|Mandatory
|March 2019
|USA
|e-invoicing
|Pilot – voluntary
|2022
|Country
|Reporting format
|Basis
|Implementation
|China
|e-invoicing
(Special VAT fapiao invoices)
|Voluntary
|2020 - 2021
|India
|e-invoicing
|Mandatory
|2020 - 2021
|Japan
|Tax qualified invoice regime
|Mandatory
|Oct 2023
|Philippines
|e-invoicing pilot
|2023
|South Korea
|e-invoicing (eTax)
|Mandatory
|2011
|Taiwan
|e-invoicing (eGUI)
|Mandatory
|2019
|Vietnam
|e-invoicing
|Mandatory
|July 2022
|Country
|Reporting format
|Basis
|Implementation
|Egypt
|e-invoicing
|Mandatory
|Nov 2020
|Jordan
|e-invoicing
|Mandatory
|2021 TBC
|Saudi Arabia
|e-invoicing
(Fatoorah)
|Mandatory
Integration with
ZACTA platform
|Dec 2021 (Phase 1)
Jan 2023 (Phase 2)
|Uganda
|e-invoicing and
e-receipts
|Mandatory
|Jan 2021
