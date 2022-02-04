Digitisation of tax reporting > Global tracker

Digitisation of tax reporting > Global tracker

From SAF-T to e-invoicing, tax authorities around the world are increasingly demanding detailed electronic VAT transactional reporting from businesses to help them efficiently track and monitor indirect tax that is due, and reduce tax evasion and fraud.

This global tracker provides a country-by-country list of the new and proposed requirements for invoice-level, digital transactional reporting.

Europe

CountryReporting formatBasisImplementation
Albaniae-invoicingB2B / B2GJan 2021
AustriaSAF-TOn requestJan 2019
Czech RepublicControl StatementMandatory,
with VAT return		Jan 2016
Czech RepublicElectronic cash registersMandatoryJan 2023
FranceSAF-TOn requestJan 2014
Francee-invoicing
(Chorus Pro)		B2B and B2C mandatoryJan 2023
GermanyB2B e-invoicingB2B2022-2023
Greecee-invoicing and e-books (myData)Mandatory on all invoicesNov 2021
HungaryReal-time invoice reportingMandatory B2BJul 2018
HungaryB2C live invoice reportingMandatory B2CApr 2021
Italye-invoicing (SdI - Sistema di Interscambio)Mandatory, live invoice reporting for all businessesJan 2019
ItalyReal-time invoice reporting for cross-border transationsMandatory, live invoice reporting for all businessesJul 2022
Latviae-invoicingProposal2025
LithuaniaSAF-TOn requestJan 2019
LuxembourgSAF-TOn requestJan 2011
NorwaySAF-TMandatory, on requestJan 2020
NorwaySAF-T eVAT returnMandatoryJan 2022
PolandSAF-T (JPK)Mandatory, replaced VAT return Oct 2020Jan
Polande-invoicing (KSeF)Mandatory with phase-in of non-residents2023
PortugalSAF-TMandatory for residents, with VAT returnJan 2008
PortugalCertified e-invoice softwareMandatoryJul 2021
RomaniaSAF-TMandatoryTBC
Serbiae-invoicingMandatoryJan 2022
SlovakiaControl StatementsMandatoryJan 2014
Slovakiae-invoicing (IS EFA)B2B and B2C invoice proposalTBC
SpainSII (Immediate Information Supply)Mandatory for large tax payers,
every 4 days		Jul 2017
Spaine-invoicing (FACeB2B)Mandatory – phased implementation2023-2024 TBC
Turkeye-invoicing 2014
United KingdomMaking Tax DigitalAPI submission of VAT return; Digital bookkeeping; digital journey from data to submissionApril 2021 (Phase 2)

Americas

CountryReporting formatBasisImplementation
Argentinae-invoicing (eFactura)Mandatory2019 completion
Brazile-invoicing (Nota Fiscal Eletrônica NF-e)Mandatory2005
ChileElectronic Tax Documents (DTE)Mandatory2001
Colombiae-invoice VAT reporting (CUFE)Mandatory2019
Guatemalae-invoicing (FEL)Mandatory2019
Mexicoe-invoice CFDIMandatory2014
Paraguaye-invoicing (SIFEN) TBC
Perue-invoicingMandatoryMarch 2019
USAe-invoicingPilot – voluntary2022

Asia Pacific

CountryReporting formatBasisImplementation
Chinae-invoicing
(Special VAT fapiao invoices)		Voluntary2020 - 2021
Indiae-invoicingMandatory2020 - 2021
JapanTax qualified invoice regimeMandatoryOct 2023
Philippinese-invoicing pilot 2023
South Koreae-invoicing (eTax)Mandatory2011
Taiwane-invoicing (eGUI)Mandatory2019
Vietname-invoicingMandatoryJuly 2022

Middle East & Africa

CountryReporting formatBasisImplementation
Egypte-invoicingMandatoryNov 2020
Jordane-invoicingMandatory2021 TBC
Saudi Arabiae-invoicing
(Fatoorah)		Mandatory

Integration with
ZACTA platform		Dec 2021 (Phase 1)

Jan 2023 (Phase 2)
Ugandae-invoicing and
e-receipts		MandatoryJan 2021
