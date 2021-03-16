Greece delays myDATA e-invoices e-books to 1 July 2021

Greece has announced that the mandatory introduction of e-invoices and e-books has been delayed again, this time from 1 April 2021 to 1 July 2021. This is due to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – although the myDATA portal is still undergoing development work. The first quarterly submissions will therefore be due by 31 October 2021 (unchanged).

The original roll out of transaction-based reporting in Greece had already been delayed from October 2020.

The introduction of transactional-level reporting is now mandatory – so companies prepared for the 1 January deadline may still proceed now with the submission of Q4 invoices. Businesses that have registered with third-party e-invoice providers must still start submitting now.

However, it only becomes compulsory from 1 July 2021. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Finance and Greek tax office, AADE.

Records to be held digitally include two sets of data

e-Invoices : Sales VAT invoices (domestic B2B transactions). Plus records of Purchase e-invoice that have been received. Invoices details must include accounting code details - unlike regular e-invoices.

: Sales VAT invoices (domestic B2B transactions). Plus records of Purchase e-invoice that have been received. Invoices details must include accounting code details - unlike regular e-invoices. e-Books: accounting General Ledger transactions; Cash ledger Payroll; and Fixed asset transactions, include depreciation provisions. B2C and cross-border transactions, not included in e-invoice data, will be added to the e-books.

The above digital records will be transmitted automatically to the AADE, via the myDATA portal. The filing deadline is set to be the 20th day of the following month.