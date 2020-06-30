COVID-19. What’s next for your business?
Bringing you regular updates and insights from tax experts, business and beyond. Learn how to address the challenges presented by COVID-19, plus tips to stimulate business recovery in a post pandemic world.
Global COVID-19 response - VAT change tracker
Your eyes on global VAT rate changes
Governments around the world are turning to emergency tax cuts to support their stuttering economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. VAT is the popular stimulant as it can be adjusted overnight and boosts consumer spend immediately.
Our global tracker logs the daily VAT rate changes in countries around the world.
Spotlight guide
VAT rallies to the COVID-19 business challenge
As global economies pivot from lockdown to recovery – VAT, GST and sales tax have taken centre stage in the response to supporting businesses and building consumer confidence.
This new guide explains the VAT measures your business needs to understand in order to capitalise on the liquidity prospects available; why tax automation has shifted from a “nice-to-have” to an essential... and what might be coming next.
Spotlight webinar
COVID-19 VAT cashflow survival [watch video]
Governments globally are looking to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic using VAT for emergency and long-term liquidity support. The challenge for businesses is in tracking the various measures, requirements and deadlines, to avoid risk to cashflows and adding burden to finance teams who may lack country VAT knowledge.
In this webinar we review the major issues, explore how to maximise the current VAT changes and what deferrals are available; to free up cashflow and find both immediate ROI through automation.
We have a growing archive of articles, webinar recordings and guides to help you explore and understand the challenges arising from COVID-19. Our aim is to offer actionable advice and support for your business in all matters concerning VAT and crossborder taxation.