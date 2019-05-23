It has been in operation on a voluntary basis since 2017. Businesses below NOK5 million, and not storing their data electronically, are exempted from the mandatory requirement.

Mandatory SAF-T reporting was introduced for businesses from 1 January 2020. It is only required on an on-demand basis by the tax authorities, typically immediately before a tax audit.

Norwegian SAF-T is standard file format for exporting various types of accounting transactional data using the XML format.

The first version of the SAF-T Financial is limited to the general ledger level including customer and supplier transactions. Necessary master data is also included. Future versions of the SAF-T Financial will include source documents such as detailed invoice data and movements of goods and asset transactions. Furthermore, other data elements will be added to support SAF-T Financial as a format for migration of data between different accounting software.



The SAF-T Cash Register containing journal data from electronic cash register systems was finalized in 2016.



The primary purpose of the SAF-T Financial data format is to:

