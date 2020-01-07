Norwegian VAT rates and VAT compliance

VAT Rates in Norway

The standard VAT rate in Norway is 25%.

Norwegian Covid-19 VAT rate cuts Norway has temporarily cut VAT to help support businesses and consumers during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis. Supply Old rate New rate Implementation date End date Cinema, hotels, public transport 12% 6% 01 Apr 2020 31 Dec 2020 Norway VAT rates Rate Type Which goods or services 25% Standard All other taxable goods and services 15% Reduced Foodstuffs and beverages 11.1% Reduced Supply of raw fish 6% Reduced Certain cultural and sporting activities; transport services 0% Zero E-books

Norwegian VAT compliance

In Norway it is a requirement for the VAT Representative to raise and issue all invoices on behalf of the non-resident trader, indicating both the trader’s and the representative’s details. There are detailed rules controlling the recording and processing of Norwegian transactions. These include guidelines on: Norwegian invoice requirements;

Foreign currency reporting and translation;

Credit notes and corrections; and

What accounting records must be maintained.

Norwegian vat returns

Periodic VAT returns must be submitted by all companies with a Norwegian VAT number, detailing all taxable supplies (sales) and inputs (costs). Generally, returns are submitted bi-monthly in Norway. VAT returns in Norway are due one month and ten days after the reporting period. Payments of any associated VAT liability must be paid by the return deadline. In the case of a tax credit (where the VAT incurred by the company exceeds the VAT charged on its sales in the reporting period), approved credits will be paid over to the company within three weeks of the return deadline.

Norwegian VAT recovery