Turkey extends implementation of electronic invoices
- Mar 4, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The roll out deadline for Turkish electronic VAT invoices has been delayed until 1 April 2014 due to continuing teething problems. Until this date, tax registered persons may continue to use paper-based invoices if they wish.
New electronic compliance regulations
The original edict (Tax Procedural Law Communiqué No.421) for the implementation of Turkey VAT e-invoices was issued last year with a target date of 31 December 2013. This contained rules on VAT compliance and accounting relating to the new regime. This includes:
- Maintaining supporting accounting bookkeeping electronically from 2015 at the latest on approved software, or may seeking approval from the tax office for bespoke platforms.
- Companies must apply secure digital signatures to their invoices
- Companies may maintain electronic archives of invoices
- Special electronic bookkeeping regime for the tobacco, oil, gas and LPG industries, conforming to standard government formats
- Records to be maintained include: sales invoices, purchase invoices, inventories, production records as well as import/export details
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara