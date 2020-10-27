VATLive > Blog > Portugal > Portugal delays VAT invoice software on foreign taxpayers to July 2021

Portugal delays VAT invoice software on foreign taxpayers to July 2021

  • Oct 27, 2020

Portugal has again postponed the requirement for non-resident VAT registered businesses to produce VAT invoices on approved software packages. The new deadline is July 2021. It had previously been 1 January 2021.

The Portuguese Tax and Customs Authority will also make available a free software package for producing compliant invoices. These will be able to stamp invoices with a new QR code, which details invoice information for electronic scanning.

For resident taxpayers, the threshold for complying with the new mandatory e-invoicing rules and digital records rules has been lowered from €75,000 to €50,000. They came into force on 1 January 2020.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VATlive newsletter
Subscribe