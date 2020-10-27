Portugal delays VAT invoice software on foreign taxpayers to July 2021

Portugal has again postponed the requirement for non-resident VAT registered businesses to produce VAT invoices on approved software packages. The new deadline is July 2021. It had previously been 1 January 2021.

The Portuguese Tax and Customs Authority will also make available a free software package for producing compliant invoices. These will be able to stamp invoices with a new QR code, which details invoice information for electronic scanning.

For resident taxpayers, the threshold for complying with the new mandatory e-invoicing rules and digital records rules has been lowered from €75,000 to €50,000. They came into force on 1 January 2020.