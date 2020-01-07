+44 (0)1273 022400
Czech Control Statements are supplementary filings to the regular monthly VAT return by the 25th of the following month. They were introduced on 1 January 2016 by the Czech tax authorities, Financni Sprava.
They require additional details on certain taxable invoices, and help the tax authorities monitor trade and prevent VAT fraud. Both resident and non-resident VAT registered businesses must file Control Statements.
The Control Statement is uploaded online in an XML format. This enables the tax office to perform automated analyses of transactions, compare to the VAT return, and exchange data with other tax authorities.
Failure to submit the filing will result in a fine of CZK 1,000 to 500,000.
