ESLs are filed in Czech Republic on a monthly basis for intra-community supply of goods. For supply of services, the returns may be filed quarterly providing that business supplies no goods and also has a quarterly VAT return period. The filing date is the 25th of the month following the reporting period (monthly/quarterly) end.

Czech ESL filings are made online. There may be a fine of up to CZK 50,000 for late or incorrect Czech ESL filings.