Failure to apply the correct VAT rates on Czech invoices will leave companies exposed to meeting the difference, as well as penalties and late interest. The VAT rates are set by the Czech government, but follow the general rules for the use of the standard and reduced VAT rates.

Czech Republic has temporarily cut VAT to help support businesses and consumers during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis.

After obtaining a Czech VAT number, foreign entities are required to follow the local VAT accounting and tax rates. Requirements include:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Czech Republic determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 15 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.