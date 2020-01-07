At present Austrian SAF-T is only required on-demand by the tax authorities, usually prior to a VAT audit by the Austrian Bundesministerium für Finanzen.

SAF-T is an electronic schema developed for the efficient exchange of information between the tax authorities and businesses. It was created by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2005 as a standard to be used globally to ensure consistency from country-to-country to facilitate exchange of data between tax authorities. The file requirements are expressed using XML, although the EU does not specify the exact file format.

There are generally five reporting requirements: