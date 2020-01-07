Austria SAF-T
Austria introduced the Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) on 31 January 2009.
At present Austrian SAF-T is only required on-demand by the tax authorities, usually prior to a VAT audit by the Austrian Bundesministerium für Finanzen.
The required file structure for Austrian SAF-T
- Enterprise master data:
- Chart of Accounts
- Customer and supplier master data
- Product master data
- General Ledger and accounting journals
- Inventory movement data
- Invoiced: sales; purchases
- Fixed asset statement
About SAF-T
SAF-T is an electronic schema developed for the efficient exchange of information between the tax authorities and businesses. It was created by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2005 as a standard to be used globally to ensure consistency from country-to-country to facilitate exchange of data between tax authorities. The file requirements are expressed using XML, although the EU does not specify the exact file format.
There are generally five reporting requirements:
- 1.General ledger and supporting journals
- 2. Accounts payable, including supplier master data and invoices
- 3. Accounts Receivable, with customer master data and invoices
- 4. Warehouse inventories, and master data
- 5. Fixed assets ledger, including amortisation
Need help with your Austrian VAT compliance?
Researching Austrian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
