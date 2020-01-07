Austrian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Whilst VAT compliance rules are set by the EU, Austria is still free to set its standard VAT rate. It may also levy reduced VAT rates on a limited range of goods for economic reason. Businesses VAT registered in Austria must use these rates when supplying goods and services. If they fail to charge the correct rates, they are held liable for any unbilled VAT.

Austria has temporarily cut VAT to help support businesses and consumers during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Austrian VAT registration puts a significant burden on companies to prepare invoices and their books to exact rules. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Austria determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.