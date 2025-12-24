Austrian VAT registration

Foreign entities typically need to provide:
- Company name, legal form, and articles of association
- Registered office address and contact details
- Description of activities in Austria (goods/services to be supplied)
- Estimated turnover in Austria and/or worldwide where relevant
- Completed registration forms as required by the Austrian tax authority
If non-EU based, appointing a fiscal representative is generally required.
Once submitted, the issuance of an Austrian VAT number generally takes two to four weeks, depending on the completeness of the application and the workload of the local tax office.