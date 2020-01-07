Austrian VAT registration

What are the Austrian VAT registration thresholds?

For foreign businesses trading in Austria that are VAT/GST/Tax registered in their home state, the VAT registration threshold is nil.

For EU VAT registered companies selling goods over the internet to consumers in Austria, the VAT registration threshold (distance selling) is €35,000 per annum.

What information is required to get an Austrian VAT number and registration

The Austrian tax office will require the appropriate forms to be completed, and submitted with the following documentation:

  • A specimen signature in original
  • VAT certificate to prove the business is registered for VAT elsewhere in the EU, if appropriate.
  • Articles of Association.
  • An extract from the company’s national trade register.

Registration forms are available to download from the Austrian ministry of finance website.

Non-resident businesses established in the EU may register directly. However, non-EU foreign businesses must appoint a fiscal representative to register for VAT on their behalf.

Where are Austrian VAT registrations submitted?

Foreign companies with no fixed establishment in Austria should submit the registration forms to the Graz-Stadt tax office.

If a foreign company has a fixed location in Austria it should register with the local tax office.

What is the format of an Austrian VAT number?

Once the registration has been granted, which usually takes from four to six weeks, the company is allocated a unique Austrian VAT number.  All EU member states have a fixed format for their VAT numbers.

Austrian Number Format

Country CodeAT
FormatU12345678
Characters9 characters
Notes9 characters the first character is always a ‘U’
Type of return FrequencyFiling deadlineDocumentFormat
VAT return Monthly15th of the 2nd month following the tax periodForm U30PDF
  Quarterly15th of the 2nd month following the tax periodForm U30XML
EC listing MonthlyLast working day of the following monthForm U13PDF
  QuarterlyLast working day of the following monthForm U13XML
Intrastat Monthly10th of the month following the tax period Fixed Format
Yearly return Yearly30th June of the following yearForm U1PDF
8th Directive Yearly30th June of the following year XML

What next?

Once a business has its VAT number, it is free to commence trading, and charging Austrian VAT.  It must comply with the Austrian VAT compliance rules, and file regular returns (see Austrian VAT Returns briefing).

