Austrian VAT returns

In Austria, businesses with an annual turnover exceeding EUR100,000 should file monthly returns. Businesses with an annual turnover of between EUR30,000 and EUR100,000 are required to submit quarterly VAT returns. An annual VAT return is also required. Those businesses with an annual turnover of less than EUR30,000 fall under an exemption scheme, whereby they are exempt from charging VAT and making periodic VAT returns.

Note that all returns should be filed electronically over the internet.