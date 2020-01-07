Austrian EC Sales Lists (ESL)

If an Austrian VAT registered business, resident or non-resident, is selling goods or services to other VAT registered companies in Europe, then an EC Sales List (ESL) return may be required.  These may also be known as recapitulative statements.  This is in addition to the regular Austrian VAT return or Austrian Intrastat.

When do Austrian EU Sales List reports have to be completed?

If an Austrian VAT registered business completes an intra-community supply, a sale to another EU VAT registered business of goods or services across the Austrian border, then this may have to be reported in the ESL.

There is no reporting threshold.

When should Austrian ESLs be filed?

ESLs are filed in Austria on the same basis as VAT returns i.e. monthly for businesses with an annual turnover of over EUR100,000 and quarterly for those businesses with an annual turnover of less than EUR100,000. The filing date is the last day of the month or quarter following the reporting period (monthly/quarterly) end.

Austrian ESL filings are submitted electronically through FinanzOnline. Penalties for late or incorrect Austrian ESL filings follow the same rules as those for late or incorrect Austrian VAT returns.

Click for free Austrian VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need help with your Austrian VAT compliance?



Researching Austrian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Austria VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania