Jordan e-invoice launch 2021

Jordan is set to become the latest company to impose B2B e-invoicing on resident businesses this year. It launched a tender process and pilot program last year, and is set to role out to the country in 2021. Check Avalara's global digitalisation of VAT tracker.

Jordan only introduced VAT invoices in 2019. The current format and contents of the tax invoice may be issued on paper, computer, or electronic format and must include the following information:

Serial number that uniquely identifies the invoice

Seller’s full name and address

Seller’s tax identification number (if registered for sales tax purposes) or national number (if not registered for sales tax purposes)

Date of the invoice

Description of the type of goods or services supplied, its quantity, and value

Gross amount of the invoice

Purchaser’s full name when a deferred or instalment sale is made

There are no specifications in the Regulations on the language or currency of the invoices, or on whether the invoices must be signed or stamped. This suggests that invoices issued in foreign languages and currencies and those that do not bear a signature or stamp should be considered valid, unless the Income and Sales Tax Department specifies otherwise.