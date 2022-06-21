WEBINAR
Embracing the future of tax compliance with AI
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
How companies are using AI to streamline sales tax management
Learn how artificial intelligence and machine learning are empowering organizations to streamline their tax compliance efforts, minimize risk, and maximize opportunities in this webinar.
Tax experts from Avalara will discuss:
- AI adoption within the tax landscape
- Real-life examples of how finance and accounting professionals use AI to streamline their jobs
- Avalara’s first-of-its-kind sales tax calculator plug-in for ChatGPT
- Ways leading tax automation providers are using machine learning to increase accuracy and efficiency within their software
- How Avalara Exemption Certificate Management uses AI to ensure document compliance
Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand.
Meet the speakers
Lisa Cunningham
Senior Product Manager of Exemption Management Platform, Avalara
Kael Kelly
General Manager of Certificates and Tax Research, Avalara
Vsu Subramanian
Senior Vice President of Content Engineering, Avalara
