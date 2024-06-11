Are you ready for the Minnesota retail delivery fee?

Minnesota is implementing a retail delivery fee starting July 1, 2024. Is your business ready?

This will be the second retail delivery fee (RDF) in the country. The first, Colorado’s retail delivery fee on retail sales of taxable tangible personal property delivered by motor vehicle, took effect July 1, 2022.

If you currently collect the Colorado RDF and expect to replicate your processes in Minnesota, you could be in for a surprise. Although similar, the two retail delivery fees are not the same.

The following charts highlight key similarities and differences.