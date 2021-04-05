Webinar series: Economic nexus 101
On-demand
Part 1: 52 minutes
Part 2: 59 minutes
Nothing
It’s been almost four years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. established economic nexus, which requires out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax after reaching a certain amount of sales or a number of transactions. Yet many businesses are still in the dark regarding exactly what economic nexus is and how it affects sales tax liabilities across state lines. Learn what you need to know about economic nexus and how to manage your obligations in this two-part webinar series.
In Part 1, now available on-demand, we review the ins and outs of economic nexus and how it can obligate online sellers to collect and remit sales tax in a state even without physical presence. Then, in Part 2, we’re dedicating the entire hour to answering your questions about economic nexus in a live Q&A.
- An overview of economic nexus and how to determine when you’ve triggered it in a state
- Which states have enacted economic nexus laws and those that haven’t
- Next steps once you’ve triggered economic nexus in a state
Part 2: Ask the expert Q&A session
- Listen to our tax experts as they tackle the most common questions about economic nexus.
Whether you're just starting to learn about economic nexus or need help navigating how to keep up with state-by-state changes, this webinar series is for you.
About the speakers
Jeffrey Lutters
Senior Manager, Product Solution Engineering, Avalara
Jeffrey is a top technical and tax subject matter expert at Avalara and has helped thousands of clients looking to deploy new technologies, move into new markets, sell around the world, and restructure how they look at tax compliance.
Steven Cabrera
Tax Director, Avalara Professional Services
Steven Cabrera is a CPA and former California State Tax Auditor. He has over 20 years of sales and use tax experience both in state government and “Big 4” and national public accounting sectors. His experience is in voluntary disclosures, tax recovery, registration, audit representation, taxability research, refund reviews, due diligence, and more.