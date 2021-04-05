Part 1: How out-of-state sales can trigger sales tax obligations

It’s been almost four years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. established economic nexus, which requires out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax after reaching a certain amount of sales or a number of transactions. Yet many businesses are still in the dark regarding exactly what economic nexus is and how it affects sales tax liabilities across state lines. Learn what you need to know about economic nexus and how to manage your obligations in this two-part webinar series.

In Part 1, now available on-demand, we review the ins and outs of economic nexus and how it can obligate online sellers to collect and remit sales tax in a state even without physical presence. Then, in Part 2, we’re dedicating the entire hour to answering your questions about economic nexus in a live Q&A.

An overview of economic nexus and how to determine when you’ve triggered it in a state

Which states have enacted economic nexus laws and those that haven’t

Next steps once you’ve triggered economic nexus in a state

Listen to our tax experts as they tackle the most common questions about economic nexus.

