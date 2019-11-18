Video: Learn how IDville streamlines tax compliance with Avalara and Cavallo.
IDville cuts costs and boosts efficiency with Avalara and SalesPad by Cavallo®
Results
Improved efficiency
Better compliance
Reduced costs
Summary
Company overview
IDville is a leader in identification solutions, specializing in card access control, employee badges, ID printing systems, and accessories. Based in Kentwood, Michigan, the company follows a multipronged marketing approach, using direct sales, online marketplaces like Amazon and Staples, and a nationwide catalog program, sending 3 million catalogs to businesses annually. With a small but highly efficient team of 17, the company manages multiple orders in a day, serving industries across education, healthcare, and corporate security.
Tax challenges
As IDville expanded its nationwide presence, tax compliance became increasingly complex. With nexus in 35 states, managing multistate obligations manually was time-consuming and error-prone. Registration and licensing requirements varied in every state, making them difficult to track and increasing the risk of noncompliance. Manually filing returns led to delays and errors, resulting in fines and penalties.
Another major challenge was managing tax-exempt sales for school systems, where missing certificates delayed invoice processing and added administrative burden.
IDville’s multichannel sales approach, including ecommerce, marketplaces, and catalogs, added complexity to tax management, requiring a scalable, seamless, automated solution to manage tax obligations at every step of the process.
Why Avalara?
Before Avalara, IDville relied on a service provider to handle tax compliance but faced challenges due to inconsistent customer support. Errors in filing led to penalties, and managing exemption certificates became difficult. The company needed a system that could integrate with Microsoft Dynamics GP and SalesPad to optimize sales tax management.
Avalara’s integration with SalesPad helped IDville improve order management and manage compliance with minimal manual intervention. By adopting both, IDville automated tax calculations, streamlined exemption management, and integrated compliance into its workflow, reducing manual entry and providing more accurate filings across all states where it collects and remits sales tax.
Customer
IDville
Industry
Services
Tax type
Sales and use tax
Integration
Microsoft Dynamics GP, SalesPad
“We were able to cut SG&A costs by 16% with Avalara and SalesPad as part of our integrated systems. Just as important, we’re saving time on tax and operational tasks, which lets us stay focused on growing the business.”
—Bob Milowski
CEO, IDville
Results
Since implementing Avalara and SalesPad, IDville has improved operational efficiency and streamlined tax compliance.
In addition, by automating workflows and tax compliance, IDville reduced manual intervention, eliminating the need to hire a dedicated tax specialist. This led to a 16% reduction in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, attributed to automation and compliance improvements. The company also saw a 4% increase in top-line gross profit due to better visibility and operational efficiencies.
By leveraging Avalara tax compliance solutions, IDville ensured more accurate, on-time filings without increasing its workforce. As Bob puts it, “We really, quite honestly, don’t think we missed a single return.”
Avalara and SalesPad have played a crucial role in automating tax management and order processing, ensuring seamless compliance across 35 nexus states while optimizing IDville’s workflow and reporting accuracy. This has allowed the company to reduce compliance risks and tax-related delays and operate more efficiently while focusing on business growth.