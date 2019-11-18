IDville is a leader in identification solutions, specializing in card access control, employee badges, ID printing systems, and accessories. Based in Kentwood, Michigan, the company follows a multipronged marketing approach, using direct sales, online marketplaces like Amazon and Staples, and a nationwide catalog program, sending 3 million catalogs to businesses annually. With a small but highly efficient team of 17, the company manages multiple orders in a day, serving industries across education, healthcare, and corporate security.

As IDville expanded its nationwide presence, tax compliance became increasingly complex. With nexus in 35 states, managing multistate obligations manually was time-consuming and error-prone. Registration and licensing requirements varied in every state, making them difficult to track and increasing the risk of noncompliance. Manually filing returns led to delays and errors, resulting in fines and penalties.

Another major challenge was managing tax-exempt sales for school systems, where missing certificates delayed invoice processing and added administrative burden.

IDville’s multichannel sales approach, including ecommerce, marketplaces, and catalogs, added complexity to tax management, requiring a scalable, seamless, automated solution to manage tax obligations at every step of the process.