Get started
Get started

Simplify global tax compliance without leaving Microsoft Dynamics GP

Manual sales tax in Dynamics GP is slow and error-prone. Avalara automates compliance, cutting risk, saving time, and ensuring greater real-time accuracy.
Video: AvaTax, Exemption Certificate Management, and Returns integrate with Microsoft Dynamics GP to automate compliance

BENEFITS

Automate tax compliance in Microsoft Dynamics GP to save time, reduce risk, and stay audit-ready

Automated tax calculations

Avalara AvaTax automates rates and rules without manual lookups or updates. The solution handles sourcing, product taxability, and even tax holidays with ease.

Real-time compliance with changing regulations

Tax rules change often. Avalara’s solution uses one of the largest compliance engines, updating global rates, laws, and boundaries so your business stays current.

AI-powered accuracy and enablement

Embedded AI helps to optimize your tax settings, automate product classifications, and guide onboarding — reducing setup time and improving accuracy from day one.

Seamless exemption certificate management

Manage exemption certificates in Avalara to cut audit risk and manual tracking. Automation validates and stores certificates for accurate exemption use.

Streamlined returns and filing

Avalara automates returns preparation, filing, and remittance. Using Dynamics GP data, save time and reduce your company’s administrative burden.

Scalable integration with flexibility

Avalara supports batch and real-time options and complex ERP needs, adapting to your system not vice versa.

How it works

Streamline tax compliance on Microsoft

Dynamics GP with Avalara

Configuration

Geotargeting

Calculation

Exemptions

Global compliance
  • Microsoft Finance and GP Pages

    Configuration and product mapping

    • Configure your connector setting to support your whole organization or select subsidiaries.
    • Map your products and services to Avalara tax codes to better determine taxability on each transaction.
  • Microsoft Finance and GP Pages

    Address validation

    • Update and validate customer addresses using geolocation directly within Dynamics GP to verify tax rates rather than relying on less accurate ZIP code rates.
  • Microsoft Finance and GP Pages

    Sales and use tax calculation

    • Automatically calculate tax for each line item on a sales order and invoice, providing a detailed breakdown of the applied tax. 
    • Identify undercollected and overcollected use tax to reduce liability and overpayments.
  • Microsoft Finance and GP Pages

    Exemption management

    • Request, collect, validate, and archive customer exemption certificates directly within Dynamics GP to help ensure that compliance documents are up to date, formatted correctly, and ready for audits.
  • Microsoft Finance and GP Pages
    Global compliance
    • Automate calculation and reporting of VAT, GST, and customs duties and import taxes within Dynamics GP to maintain compliance on international sales.

Products Microsoft Dynamics GP integrates with

Avalara AvaTax

AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform. It delivers highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for multiple tax types (U.S. sales and use tax, VAT, and industry-specific taxes) across city, county, state, federal, and international jurisdictions.

Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management (for U.S. sales and use tax or VAT). Our solution saves time, reduces costs, and ensures greater accuracy for businesses of any size in any industry. Avalara Returns processed and filed more than 6 million returns in 2024.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Streamline exemption certificate management to increase efficiency, save time, and reduce risk. ECM automates the process of collecting, storing, and validating exemption certificates for businesses of any size. ECM managed over 51 million documents and certificates in 2024.

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable automates consumer use tax compliance at scale. It uses real-time data and AI to determine product taxability, detect vendor sales tax errors, self-assess use tax, and allocate tax across jurisdictions — all from one centralized platform that integrates with most purchasing systems.

Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border

Gain access to a one-stop shop for end-to-end international trade compliance. Avalara Cross-Border offers a suite of purpose-built products designed to calculate and estimate customs duties and import taxes in real time; automate the assignment and management of HS, HTS, and schedule B codes; and help businesses navigate global trade restrictions. Avalara Item Classification offers HS code support for over 180 countries.

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

Simplify the process of complying with vastly complex e-invoicing requirements. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting provides global compliance and coverage through a single application.

Avalara 1099 & W9

Improve the way you manage Forms 1099, W-9, W-2, 1095, and others to simplify IRS e-filing, reduce the risk of IRS penalties, and streamline vendor information collection.

Avalara AvaTax for VAT

Avalara AvaTax for VAT delivers automated VAT calculation for global sales and purchasing transactions. The solution uses AI to assign country-specific rates in real time, helping businesses apply the correct VAT treatment, reduce errors, and prepare for cross-border expansion. AvaTax for VAT integrates with most business systems, supports 190+ countries, and enables compliance with complex VAT rules at scale.

Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting

Avalara VAT Returns automates preparation, filing, and remittance of VAT in 49 countries. The solution validates and files data based on local rules; supports real-time reporting, OSS/IOSS, and SAF-T; and uses AI to improve accuracy and reduce compliance risk across global operations.
View all products

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers have to say

View all customer stories

“We were able to cut SG&A costs by 16% with Avalara and SalesPad as part of our integrated systems. Just as important, we’re saving time on tax and operational tasks, which lets us stay focused on growing the business.”

 Bob Milowski
CEO, IDville

Dive deeper

Connect with Avalara