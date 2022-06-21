WEBINAR

Unlocking tax compliance mastery: Five key benefits of Avalara AvaTax

date

Thursday, May 30, 2024

time

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A 

Maximizing tax compliance processes with Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Returns

In this webinar, we review Avalara AvaTax and its five essential features — including preparing and filing returns with Avalara Returns. If you’re an existing AvaTax user, this webinar will help you gain a better understanding of how to get the most out of the solution. If you’re considering investing in AvaTax and Returns, this webinar is a perfect first introduction.  

We’ll discuss: 

  • Staying ahead of your company’s nexus requirements via AvaTax
  • Keeping up with tax rates and tax codes for different locations with AvaTax
  • Running reports and other connector features in AvaTax
  • Managing exemptions in AvaTax
  • Scheduling and reviewing tax returns in Returns
  • Handling payments in Returns

