Epicor Sales Tax Filing with Avalara

Epicor sales tax management with Tax Connect

Manage exemption certificates, calculate rates, prepare returns, and more — right from your own ERP.

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: See how Avalara handles tax compliance tasks within Epicor Prophet 21.

Tax Connect and Avalara do the heavy lifting

Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments 

Tax Connect verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across 12,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.

Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory

Tax Connect accesses Avalara's vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs.

Better assess tax obligations in each state

Track economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect and file. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger compliance obligations in new states.

Apply the right tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel

Apply a single tax profile to each customer, so the appropriate tax is applied whether they purchase through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.

Simplify the complex methods of assessing use tax

Automate use tax in Epicor ERP. For other Epicor products, the Use Tax Import Template makes importing information more efficient.

Let your ERP do the work of managing exemption certificates

Enter certificate numbers into a customer record where Tax Connect keeps them on file and easily accessible.

Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax-exempt sales

Ensure tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, Tax Connect provides an automated report flagging exemption certificates that need to be renewed.

Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance

Reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.

“Epicor's philosophy is rather than reinvent the wheel, partner with someone who does it best and that way you can bring it to your customers in an expedient manner.”

Epicor Logo

— Mary King,
Customer Account Manager, Epicor

Epicor built, maintains, and supports each of these integrations

Epicor ERP 10

Epicor Prophet 21

Epicor Eclipse

Epicor CMS

Epicor Commerce Connect

Epicor BisTrack

Epicor LumberTrack

Epicor Cloud

Epicor Prelude

The products that power Tax Connect

Avalara AvaTax

Avalara AvaTax provides cloud-based sales and use tax calculation with comprehensive, up-to-date tax rates pushed to your shopping cart or invoicing system, automatically.

Avalara Returns

Avalara Returns uses your sales data to prepare and file your sales and use tax returns, and remit payments, across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.

Avalara CertCapture

Avalara CertCapture is a scalable solution that securely collects, stores, and manages tax documents like exemption certificates, W-8s, and W-9s, in the cloud — for quick access to all your documentation whenever you need it.

Here's what some of our 800+ Epicor users are saying

Quotation Mark

The implementation of Avalara's solutions provides us with a high confidence level insofar as sales tax compliance is concerned and enables us to focus on growing and operating our core business.

Tom Nahigian
CFO

Abatement Technologies

Quotation Mark

Our company has Nexus in all states currently collecting tax from to marketplace, online sales, traveling salesmen, etc. Avalara makes tax apportionment, billing, and filing efficient and streamlined across our company.

Rebecca Fortman
Manager Angola & Accounting

TydenBrooks SPG

Quotation Mark

Frankly, I doubt we would be able to be compliant without this technology solution. I know that we would have to add headcount to even try.

C-Level Executive
Finance and Accounting

Medical Devices Company

Frequently asked questions

Tax Connect is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, Avalara offers a cross-border solution. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which integrate seamlessly with Tax Connect.

Through Avalara, Tax Connect provides a 12-month agreement, billed annually. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.

Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.

Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.

 

The minimum information required is city and ZIP code; however, the more information provided, the more accurate the rate calculation.

Yes, Tax Connect calculates sales tax on credit memos.

Yes, Tax Connect will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.).

 

