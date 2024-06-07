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Streamline tax calculation and filing in Epicor Eclipse with Avalara

Avalara helps Eclipse users reduce audit risk, improve accuracy, and simplify compliance across sales tax, use tax, and exemption management.
Video: Avalara helps automate complex tax workflows

BENEFITS

Automate end-to-end tax compliance in Eclipse with Avalara

Simplify tax decisions

Trigger real-time, highly accurate sales tax calculations during quoting, invoicing, and job order processing.

Reduce manual entry

Eliminate repetitive data inputs and tax rate lookups.

Streamline exemption handling

Track, store, and validate exemption certificates digitally to reduce audit risk and maintain tax-exempt customer accuracy.

Accelerate job quoting

Apply tax rules instantly to job-based orders and pricing structures, helping speed up customer quotes and improve accuracy. 

Stay audit-ready

Ensure detailed tax reporting and documentation is accessible when needed, reducing stress during audits and reviews.

Scale across jurisdictions

Adapt quickly to changing rules, rates, and tax obligations, even in complex, multistate or multijurisdictional scenarios.

HOW IT WORKS

Simplify tax compliance in Epicor Eclipse

Configuration

Geotargeting

Calculation 

Exemptions

Global compliance

  • Configuration and product mapping

    • Configure your connector setting to support your whole organization or select subsidiaries.
    • Map your products and services to Avalara tax codes to better determine taxability on each transaction.

  • Address validation

    • Update and validate customer addresses using geolocation directly within Eclipse to verify tax rates rather than relying on less accurate ZIP code rates.

  • Sales and use tax calculation

    • Automatically calculate tax for each line item on a sales order and invoice, providing a detailed breakdown of the applied tax. 
    • Identify undercollected and overcollected use tax to reduce liability and overpayments.

  • Exemption management

    • Request, collect, validate, and archive customer exemption certificates directly within Eclipse to help ensure that compliance documents are up to date, formatted correctly, and ready for audits.

  • Global compliance

    • Automate calculation and reporting of VAT, GST, and customs duties and import taxes within Eclipse to maintain compliance on international sales.

Products that integrate with Epicor Eclipse

Avalara AvaTax

AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform. It delivers highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for multiple tax types (U.S. sales and use tax, VAT, and industry-specific taxes) across city, county, state, federal, and international jurisdictions.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Streamline exemption certificate management to increase efficiency, save time, and reduce risk. ECM automates the process of collecting, storing, and validating exemption certificates for businesses of any size. ECM managed over 51 million documents and certificates in 2024.

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable automates consumer use tax compliance at scale. It uses real-time data and AI to determine product taxability, detect vendor sales tax errors, self-assess use tax, and allocate tax across jurisdictions — all from one centralized platform that integrates with most purchasing systems.
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Learn how our solutions work with Epicor .