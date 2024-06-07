Here are some resources to get you started.
Avalara helps Eclipse users reduce audit risk, improve accuracy, and simplify compliance across sales tax, use tax, and exemption management.
Trigger real-time, highly accurate sales tax calculations during quoting, invoicing, and job order processing.
Eliminate repetitive data inputs and tax rate lookups.
Track, store, and validate exemption certificates digitally to reduce audit risk and maintain tax-exempt customer accuracy.
Apply tax rules instantly to job-based orders and pricing structures, helping speed up customer quotes and improve accuracy.
Ensure detailed tax reporting and documentation is accessible when needed, reducing stress during audits and reviews.
Adapt quickly to changing rules, rates, and tax obligations, even in complex, multistate or multijurisdictional scenarios.
AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform. It delivers highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for multiple tax types (U.S. sales and use tax, VAT, and industry-specific taxes) across city, county, state, federal, and international jurisdictions.
Streamline exemption certificate management to increase efficiency, save time, and reduce risk. ECM automates the process of collecting, storing, and validating exemption certificates for businesses of any size. ECM managed over 51 million documents and certificates in 2024.
Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable automates consumer use tax compliance at scale. It uses real-time data and AI to determine product taxability, detect vendor sales tax errors, self-assess use tax, and allocate tax across jurisdictions — all from one centralized platform that integrates with most purchasing systems.
Here are some resources to get you started.
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