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Stay compliant, save time — Avalara integrated with Epicor Prophet 21

Simplify tax compliance with automated calculations, real-time rates, and effortless filing — all more seamlessly integrated with P21.

BENEFITS

Cut compliance costs and eliminate manual work in Epicor Prophet 21 with Avalara

Save time on tax calculations

Eliminate manual work with instant, highly accurate tax calculations on every transaction directly inside P21.

Streamline exemption management

Easily capture, store, and validate exemption certificates in P21 to reduce audit risk and keep your records always up to date.

Simplify filing and remittance

File returns and remit payments to every jurisdiction automatically, saving hours of back-office time each month.

Ensure greater compliance everywhere

Stay compliant across thousands of tax jurisdictions with regularly updated rates and rules built into P21.

Reduce audit risk

Reduce errors and exposure with more accurate tax calculations, validated data, and detailed reporting for every transaction.

Scale with confidence

Support growth into new markets without adding manual compliance burdens. Avalara scales alongside your P21 system.

HOW IT WORKS

Simplify tax compliance in Epicor Prophet 21

Configuration

Geotargeting

Calculation

Exemptions

Global compliance

  • Configuration and product mapping

    • Configure your connector setting to support your whole organization or select subsidiaries.
    • Map your products and services to Avalara tax codes to better determine taxability on each transaction.

  • Address validation

    • Update and validate customer addresses using geolocation directly within P21 to verify tax rates rather than relying on less accurate ZIP code rates.

  • Sales and use tax calculation

    • Automatically calculate tax for each line item on a sales order and invoice, providing a detailed breakdown of the applied tax.
    • Identify undercollected and overcollected use tax to reduce liability and overpayments.

  • Exemption management

    • Request, collect, validate, and archive customer exemption certificates directly within P21 to help ensure that compliance documents are up to date, formatted correctly, and ready for audits.

  • Global compliance

    • Automate calculation and reporting of VAT, GST, and customs duties and import taxes within P21 to maintain compliance on international sales.

Products integrated in Epicor Prophet 21

Avalara AvaTax

AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform. It delivers highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for multiple tax types (U.S. sales and use tax, VAT, and industry-specific taxes) across city, county, state, federal, and international jurisdictions.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Streamline exemption certificate management to increase efficiency, save time, and reduce risk. ECM automates the process of collecting, storing, and validating exemption certificates for businesses of any size. ECM managed over 51 million documents and certificates in 2024.

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable automates consumer use tax compliance at scale. It uses real-time data and AI to determine product taxability, detect vendor sales tax errors, self-assess use tax, and allocate tax across jurisdictions — all from one centralized platform that integrates with most purchasing systems.
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Learn how our solutions work with Epicor .