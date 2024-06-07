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Power your manufacturing workflows in Epicor Kinetic with automated tax calculation and filing from Avalara

Stay compliant everywhere you do business with automated tax calculation and filing from Avalara directly inside Kinetic for modern manufacturers.

BENEFITS

Save time and reduce risk with Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ in Epicor Kinetic

Optimize tax compliance

Eliminate manual tax tasks by streamlining calculations and filing so your teams can focus on production. 

Scale globally

Support cross-border growth by automating global tax compliance, ensuring greater accuracy as your manufacturing business expands internationally.

Simplify filing

Reduce complexity and save time for finance teams by letting Avalara handle filing across multiple jurisdictions. 

Reduce errors

Cut compliance risk with AI-powered tax automation that improves accuracy for manufacturers managing complex supply chains. 

Integrate more seamlessly

Connect natively to get a frictionless experience for tax compliance without disrupting workflows. 

Gain compliance confidence

Stay audit-ready with automated reporting and global tax intelligence, giving manufacturers confidence in every transaction. 

How it works

Simplify tax compliance in Epicor Kinetic

Configuration

Geotargeting

Calculation

Exemptions

Global compliance

  • Configuration and product mapping

    • Configure your connector setting to support your whole organization or select subsidiaries.
    • Map your products and services to Avalara tax codes to better determine taxability on each transaction.

  • Address validation

    • Update and validate customer addresses using geolocation directly within Kinetic to verify tax rates rather than relying on less accurate ZIP code rates.

  • Sales and use tax calculation

    • Automatically calculate tax for each line item on a sales order and invoice, providing a detailed breakdown of the applied tax. 
    • Identify undercollected and overcollected use tax to reduce liability and overpayments.

  • Exemption management

    • Request, collect, validate, and archive customer exemption certificates directly within Kinetic to help ensure that compliance documents are up to date, formatted correctly, and ready for audits.

  • Global compliance

    • Automate calculation and reporting of VAT, GST, and customs duties and import taxes within Kinetic to maintain compliance on international sales.

Products integrated in Epicor Kinetic

Avalara AvaTax

AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform. It delivers highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for multiple tax types (U.S. sales and use tax, VAT, and industry-specific taxes) across city, county, state, federal, and international jurisdictions.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Streamline exemption certificate management to increase efficiency, save time, and reduce risk. ECM automates the process of collecting, storing, and validating exemption certificates for businesses of any size. ECM managed over 51 million documents and certificates in 2024.

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable automates consumer use tax compliance at scale. It uses real-time data and AI to determine product taxability, detect vendor sales tax errors, self-assess use tax, and allocate tax across jurisdictions — all from one centralized platform that integrates with most purchasing systems.

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting 

Simplify the process of complying with vastly complex e-invoicing requirements. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting provides global compliance and coverage through a single application.
View all products

Dive deeper

Here are some resources to get you started.

Connect with Avalara today 

Learn how our solutions work with Epicor .