Orbus Software is an independent provider of software and services for digital transformation. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the UK, Orbus’s customers are predominantly large, blue-chip organisations located across the Americas, EMEA, Australasia and the ASEAN, spanning all industry sectors.

By 2016, Orbus’s customer base was growing at an average of 25% annually and the US had been identified as a key market for future growth. The finance team realised that their manual processes for calculating US sales tax were going to be too labour intensive and time consuming to handle their rapid growth.

They knew that managing the complexities of US sales tax meant Orbus needed a compliance partner with the tools and expertise to automate sales tax calculations and reduce the risk of expensive errors.

So they started to look for an automated solution with comprehensive coverage. Orbus wanted to ensure that the partner it chose would enable them to keep on top of the main sales tax rates in different states, as well as the numerous local rates in the many thousands of taxing authorities and jurisdictions.