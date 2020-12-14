Customer

Nu Skin Industry

Skin care Solution

Avalara VAT Reporting Integration

SAP

Company overview

Nu Skin Enterprises is a USD$ 2 billion plus direct selling company that markets premium quality personal care, nutrition, and technology products through a global network of independent distributors. Headquartered in Provo, Utah, the company now operates around the world in nearly 50 countries. As a direct selling company, Nu Skin utilises person-to-person marketing to promote and sell their products.

"Keeping up to date with the continual changes in the rules ... in each territory is a challenge.” — Jos Verheijen

Indirect Tax Manager at NSE Products Europe

All taxes included

With VAT applying in over 30 different territories to which they ship, keeping track of the different VAT regimes’ and reporting requirements is a major task, and one that Jos Verheijen, Indirect Tax Manager at NSE Products Europe, admits can be a full-time role. “Keeping up to date with the continual changes in the rules and how they need to be applied and report them in each territory is a challenge,” he continues. “That is why we decided to implement external software that can work with our SAP platform to make sure we always get it right.” “Our challenge is now around working with our people in different countries to make sure they understand how to get the best out of the system... It’s a big job, but the returns more than justify the investment”.

“Avalara... cover all the countries where VAT is either in place or being rolled out.” “VAT Reporting runs like a Swiss watch. It does exactly what it says on the tin and does it very efficiently.” — Jos Verheijen

Indirect Tax Manager at NSE Products Europe

SAP upgrade too complex