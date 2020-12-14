Customer

Rapha Racing Limited Industry

Cycle- and leisurewear Solution

Avalara AvaTax and AvaTax Returns

Global growth necessitates sales tax automation

Rapha was founded in the UK in 2004 with the aim of making ‘the world’s finest cycling clothing’. As well as designing and selling clothing and accessories, the company sponsors leading cycling teams worldwide and uses digital content to reach cyclists all around the world to help to grow the sport. It operates 21 clubhouse ‘hubs’ for Rapha Cycling Club members and local cyclists in 11 countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

“Automating sales tax was an absolute necessity for us, as it reduces the burden and strain on manual processes and our internal teams." — Dan Safe

Group Finance Manager at Rapha

As cycling’s popularity boomed globally, Rapha quickly expanded beyond the UK. Today, three quarters of its revenue comes from mainland Europe, the US and APAC region. This is largely driven by online sales that create a range of complex tax obligations. As Dan Safe, Group Finance Manager - Financial Reporting, explains: “Automating sales tax was an absolute necessity for us, as it reduces the burden and strain on manual processes and our internal teams. Sales tax automation gives us peace of mind and the confidence to expand into new geographical areas.”

“Having confidence in your sales tax automation means you can enter new markets and channels and generally be more responsive to customers.” — Dan Safe

Group Finance Manager at Rapha

Prebuilt integration with SAP Hybris saves time

The team at Rapha chose to partner with Avalara in 2018 to automate their sales tax calculations for their SAP Hybris Omni-channel Commerce Cloud solution. AvaTax has a prebuilt certified integration with SAP Hybris and the team at Rapha were looking to find a global solution that provided UK-based support. With AvaTax, Rapha could be confident that the integration with SAP Hybris would give them an integrated tax experience that worked inside their software to automatically calculate and apply the correct sales tax for every transaction. Without the support of an expert partner such as Avalara, keeping on top of all the global tax rates would otherwise have been a hugely time-consuming task for the team at Rapha. Dan Safe continues: “The tax landscape is complex and ever-changing, compliance is often difficult to manage for retailers. Having confidence in your sales tax automation means you can enter new markets and channels and generally be more responsive to customers.” That responsiveness to customers is key for such a customer-focused business as Rapha. Across the whole company, Rapha is focused on building its brand and giving excellent customer service.

“My advice to anyone considering automating their sales tax and compliance is simple – do it!” — Dan Safe

Group Finance Manager at Rapha

A COVID-19 success story