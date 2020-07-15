UK Brexit Border Operating Model 1 Jan 2021

The UK’s HMRC has published guidance on the goods border procedures that will come into place after the 31 December 2020, when the UK leaves the EU Customs Union and VAT Regime. This is known as the Border Operating Model (BOM), and includes a mix of physical and digital procedures. This comprises the new Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GMVS) platform that will enable exporters to the EU to pre-declare their shipments and avoid exit queues at UK ports. Failure to complete such processes will result in trucks being blocked from leaving the UK.

An estimated 150,000 UK businesses will be required to complete customs procedures, pay duties and account for import VAT. This will result in an estimated 215m new declarations compared to 50m today.

Aside from the additional bureaucracy, and businesses’ preparedness, there is uncertainty around the readiness of systems and sufficient customs intermediaries (customs brokers, freight forwarders and express parcel operators) to help traders to complete the processes.

Businesses should at a minimum ensure they have a UK and EU EORI number, and have an import duty deferment account.