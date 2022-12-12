EU directive stresses urgency of tax digitisation

Alex Baulf Alex Baulf Dec 12, 2022

On December 8, 2022, the European Commission unveiled a new regulatory framework that sets out plans for the international adoption of “e-invoicing” - the widespread digitisation of the invoicing process.

Largely inline with our predictions, the new legislation includes:

  • a new pan-EU Digital Reporting Requirement for intra-EU B2B cross-border transactions and,
  • mandatory e-invoicing for B2B intra-EU supplies.

The draft Directive also looks to remove many of the current barriers holding both European countries and individual businesses from adopting e-invoicing - including removing the requirement for the customer to consent to receive an e-invoice and for a Government to request permission from the Commission to mandate e-invoicing. In addition, there will be further harmonisation and interoperability through the use and promotion of the European E-Invoicing standard.

In November 2022, we polled 600 decision makers and finance professionals within businesses in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Germany and France that have cross-border operations in at least one EU market to find out about their approach.

While these changes are welcome by the majority (85%) business leaders have signalled concern over how they will financially manage the switch given the current economic landscape. 91% are withholding investment in digital compliance tools due to the economic downturn.

Full details of the legislation will be ratified in the coming months, so we will learn more in time, but given the recent announcement, there is now a growing sense of urgency for businesses to get ready for long-term compliance obligations for strategic advantage - or risk of missing the transition window entirely.

There is no doubt of the importance of this announcement from the European Commission.
This shift will be a fundamental technological overhaul of the way we trade and do business and is set to bring many benefits for governments and organisations alike - from digitising processes, allowing access to real-time data, and plugging the VAT gap by reducing fraud.

But, with investment on hold due to the economic downturn, there is a risk firms will not effectively capitalise on the early mover advantage and will instead opt for a “sticking plaster” approach to solutions rather than making the right strategic investments long-term.

Find out more about our e-invoicing solutions or contact us directly for a free, no obligation consultation with one of our tax compliance specialists. 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
World E-invoicing VAT
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alex Baulf
Alex Baulf Avalara Author
Recent posts
Jul 20, 2023
Managing the sales tax-exempt customer experience
Jul 17, 2023
Custom compliance tips: A brief guide to HS codes | Avalara
Jun 21, 2023
A handy guide to U.S. sales tax jurisdictions
CEBR Report: The cost of cross-border complexity
The cost of cross-border complexity

Get key insights from our CEBR report

Download report
CEBR Report: The cost of cross-border complexity
The cost of cross-border complexity

Get key insights from our CEBR report

Download the report

Stay up to date

Sign up today for our free newsletter and receive the latest indirect tax updates impacting businesses selling internationally straight to your inbox.