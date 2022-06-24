Italy VAT, e-invoicing and e-reporting changes from July 1, 2022

With effect July 1, 2022, there will be key several mandatory changes to the Italian VAT e-invoicing regime. The major changes include:

Cross-border Esterometro reporting replaced by e-reporting through SDI

Mandatory e-invoicing between Italy and San Marino

Extension of the mandatory SDI e-invoicing requirement to small businesses

Cross-border Estermoetro reporting replaced by SDI e-reporting

Since 2019, Italian businesses have had to report sales and purchase invoices to or from foreign businesses to the Italian Tax Authority (Agenzia delle Entrate) on a quarterly basis via the Esterometro report. This includes intra-community acquisitions, imports and exports. The Estermetro reporting obligation was designed to cover invoices that did not fall under the scope of SDI e-invoiding mandate. However, from July 1, 2022, the data relating to cross-border transactions must instead be transmitted to the Italian Tax Authority via the national e-invoicing platform, Sistema di Interscambio (SDI) in a mandated XML format (FatturaPA version 1.6.1 that is currently used for e-invoicing in Italy). The reporting deadlines for this new requirement are:

Sales invoices within 12 days of time of supply

Purchase invoices by the 15th of the month following the time of supply.

While mandatory e-invoicing will continue to only apply to domestic invoicing and there will be no requirement to physically issue or receive e-invoices to or from non-resident customers and suppliers, there will instead be a requirement to e-report relevant invoice data via the SDI e-invoicing platform.

Some key technical points of the e-reporting via SDI for business to consider include: