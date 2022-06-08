Portugal delays digital signature requirement for PDF invoices until January 1, 2023

The Portuguese Ministry of Finance has delayed the requirement for PDF invoices to have a digital signature. Businesses and system providers will now have until January 1, 2023 to prepare and comply with the new requirements.

From then on, it will be mandatory to apply a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) to PDF invoices and all other non-EDI e-invoices e.g. XML format, for them to be considered valid e-invoices for VAT, tax, and fiscal purposes.

What is a QES?

QES stands for either qualified electronic signature or qualified electronic seal. It is the third and most secure level of electronic signature / seal defined in the EU’s regulations on electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions (eIDAS).

ATCUD codes

In addition to the QES requirements, businesses will also need to meet the new ATCUD code requirement, with effect January 1, 2023. An ATCUD code is a unique document number that identifies tax invoices and confirms their validity. The Portuguese Tax Authority provides an ATCUD ‘Validation Code’ to companies before they issue an invoice – this is the first part of the ATCUD to be shown on the invoice and will be valid for the whole document series for at least a fiscal year. The business will then add the sequential number within the document series to complete the ATCUD code.

