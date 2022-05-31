Four recent VAT and e-invoicing updates in Poland

We have set out below a summary of some recent changes or announcements in Poland relating to VAT and e-invoicing.

New version of JPK structure for VAT invoices issued

The Polish Ministry of Finance recently published a new version of the logical structure of the JPK file (SAF-T) for VAT invoices together with guidance. The new JPK_FA(4) applies from April 1, 2022. The structure of JPK_FA (4) includes several significant changes to the structure of JPK_FA (3), including:

An updated dictionary of EU member states codes has been introduced, including the code XI for Northern Ireland and GB code for Great Britain (due to Brexit)

An updated dictionary of currency codes has been introduced

The historic dictionaries of EU country codes and currency codes has been removed

Reference to the scheme “KodyCechKrajow_v3-0E.xsd” was removed and new “kodSystemowy” introduced

The introduction of a new system code - JPK_FA (4)

The identification data node “TIdentyfikatorOsobyNiefizycznej1” has been extended with identification numbers for OSS and IOSS

A new percentage element has been added for the purpose of OSS and IOSS rate reporting

Updated descriptions of nodes and elements

EU Commission approve mandatory e-invoicing under KSeF system

The European Commission, based on the proposal sent to the European Council, has issued a draft derogation decision for approval authorising Poland to implement a mandatory electronic invoicing system from April 1, 2023 until March 31, 2026. The Ministry of Finance confirmed that based on the derogation, it will move forward with implementing “universal electronic invoicing” in Poland using the KSeF e-invoicing platform.