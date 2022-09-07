Canada publishes results of GST/HST gap report

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has recently published its latest federal tax gap report which covers the period 2014 – 2018. This report provides estimates and key findings for non-compliance in Canada in the period and includes insights into the federal Goods & Services Tax (GST) / Harmonised Sales Tax (HST) gap for both reporting and payment. Tax gap studies typically quantify the amount of tax that should have been collected by national tax authorities but was not. The European Commission released the results of its latest (and eighth) “VAT Gap” study in December 2021. The Canadian federal GST/HST gap includes both the reporting and payment gaps. The reporting gap represents the difference between the federal GST/HST liability that would result from full compliance and the tax revenues assessed by the tax administrations, the CRA and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The reporting GST/HST gap includes reporting non-compliance related to GST and the federal portion of HST. The payment gap represents the GST/HST amounts due but not remitted to the CRA by the payment due date.

Canadian indirect tax system

Canada has sales taxes levied at both the federal and provincial level. GST is levied at a federal level but in the provinces that have harmonised their provincial taxes, it takes the form of HST (including the provincial sales tax element). The other non-harmonised provinces administer their own provincial sales taxes (PST).

Province / Territory ISO code Taxes Alberta AB GST British Columbia BC GST + PST Manitoba MB GST + PST New Brunswick NB HST Newfoundland and Labrador NL HST Northwest Territories NT GST Nova Scotia NS HST Nunavut NU GST Ontario ON HST Prince Edward Island PE HST Quebec QC GST + QST Saskatchewan SK GST + PST Yukon YT GST

Key GST/HST gap findings for the period 2014 to 2018

The GST/HST reporting gap averaged $4.1 billion in the period, representing around two thirds of the gross GST/HST gap

The GST/HST payment gap averaged $2.3 billion and remained relatively stable in the period

The gross GST/HST gap declined by around 40% on average over the period

After accounting for the CRA’s compliance and collection efforts, the net GST/HST gap averaged $3.9 billion over the period

The net GST/HST gap as a percentage of GST/HST revenue remained relatively stable for in the period, ranging between 8% to 10%

Compliance and collection activities