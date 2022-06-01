Egypt – New simplified VAT registration & reporting

Alex Baulf Alex Baulf May 11, 2022

There have been some recent indirect tax announcements in Egypt.

Introduction of new simplified registration and reporting for non-resident suppliers

Egypt recently amended its VAT law to introduce new simplified registration and reporting requirements for non-resident digital services providers and sellers of goods. The legislation is effective as of January 27, 2022, but the law grants a 6-month grace period for non-resident providers of digital services, and a 2-year grace period, for non-resident sellers of goods to comply. This will allow the Egyptian tax authority to issue Executive Regulations and guidance. At present, it is unknown whether the local VAT registration threshold of EGP 500,000 (c.$32,000) will equally apply to non-resident suppliers. It is expected that non-residents may have to comply with Egypt’s mandatory e-invoicing requirements.

B2C e-receipt system pilot announced

The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) has issued a decree implementing the e-receipt system for companies located in Cairo, Giza and Kaolbia with effect July 1, 2022. Egyptian taxpayers should generate a QR code and place it on the printed receipt. This QR code represents a URL to the receipt details in the eInvoicing portal. The overall goal of the Egyptian e-receipts solution is to enable the ETA to digitally capture receipts issued by the taxpayers in the country to consumers at the point of sale (POS). E-receipts will enable reporting of transactions to the ETA and provide some new insights and help the ETA and Ministry of Finance (MOF) fight fraud.

Speak to an Avalara expert to discuss VAT and our e-invoicing solutions. 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Egypt VAT Reporting Updates
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alex Baulf
Alex Baulf Avalara Author
Recent posts
Jun 07, 2022
French Tax Authority offer amnesty to foreign sellers for historic VAT on distance sales
Jun 01, 2022
India – Supreme Court rules on IGST liability of ocean freight and legal force of GST Council recommendations
Jun 01, 2022
Four recent VAT and e-invoicing updates in Poland

Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Get a comprehensive look at the latest developments in the ecommerce industry.
Go to the report
Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.