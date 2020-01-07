Egypt VAT
Egypt introduced a Value Added Tax (VAT) regime on 8 September 2016, replacing a 10% Sales Tax. The VAT system follows the OECD-model, with tax due and reclaimable throughout the production chain until the final consumer.
VAT is termed Al Dareeba Ala el Qema Al Modafa locally and is administered by the Ministry of Finance.
Egypt VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS