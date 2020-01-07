Egypt VAT

Egypt introduced a Value Added Tax (VAT) regime on 8 September 2016, replacing a 10% Sales Tax. The VAT system follows the OECD-model, with tax due and reclaimable throughout the production chain until the final consumer.

VAT is termed Al Dareeba Ala el Qema Al Modafa locally and is administered by the Ministry of Finance.

