VAT was born as a tax for business enterprise in South Africa in 1991. All taxable supplies of goods or services are liable to VAT – with some exemptions

There is an annual VAT registration threshold of ZAR 1,000,000 per annum. It is not compulsory to register if the annual sales turnover is below this amount.

For foreign companies making taxable supplies in South Africa, there may be a statutory obligation to register for VAT.

A foreign company may register for VAT without the requirement to form a local company; however they must appoint a South African VAT fiscal representative. The representative and company are jointly liable for the reporting and payment of VAT to the South African authorities.

In addition to appointing a Fiscal Rep, the company would require a South African bank account and also a South African registered address.