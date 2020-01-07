South Africa VAT compliance and rates

Periodic VAT returns must be submitted by all companies with a South African VAT number, detailing all taxable supplies (sales) and inputs (costs). Returns are monthly if turnover is greater than ZAR 30 Million, and 4-monthly or 6-monthly (farming only) if less than ZAR 1.5 Million. In between companies are required to submit bi-monthly returns. There is also a special annual return facility for administrative trusts and companies involved in property leasing.

Payments of VAT liability must be settled by the return deadline which is the 25th of the month following the period end. The company can register for E-filing through their Fiscal Representative and the deadline for payment is the last day of the month following the period end.