Egyptian VAT rates
VAT is due on all goods and services supplied domestically or imported. Exports are exempted.
The following VAT rates are in place:
Egypt VAT rates
|Rate
|Type
|Which goods or services
|14%
|Standard
|All other taxable goods and services and imports
|5%
|Reduced
|Capital equipment used by taxable businesses; basic foodstuffs; agricultural supplies; construction of new properties; consulting services; and oil products
|0%
|Zero
|Exports and related services
|0%
|Exempt
|Financial services; medical supplies; healthcare; public broadcasting; education; domestic energy; basic foodstuffs; and the sale and leasing of real estate
