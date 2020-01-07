Egyptian VAT rates

VAT is due on all goods and services supplied domestically or imported. Exports are exempted.

The following VAT rates are in place:

Egypt VAT rates

RateTypeWhich goods or services
14%StandardAll other taxable goods and services and imports
5%ReducedCapital equipment used by taxable businesses; basic foodstuffs; agricultural supplies; construction of new properties; consulting services; and oil products
0%ZeroExports and related services
0%ExemptFinancial services; medical supplies; healthcare; public broadcasting; education; domestic energy; basic foodstuffs; and the sale and leasing of real estate

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Egypt VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

Europe

North America

Oceania