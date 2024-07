The Angolan Government adopted a “SLIM” approach in the implementation of VAT, i.e., Simple, Local and Modern:



Simple, as it should establish a broad scope for the tax, with a reduced number of exemptions and with simplified tax calculations

Local, as it should be suitable for the Angola’s national reality and socio-economic context

Modern, as it should have a digital component and it should follow the international best practices in dealing with tax fraud and evasion

Angola was one of the last African states to introduce VAT.

VAT Compliance

Tax payers must file monthly VAT returns based on their taxable invoices.

The following services are exempt:

Financial services

Basic foodstuffs

Books

Education

Healthcare and medicine

Real estate

Gaming

Public Transport

Petrol

Exports are categorised as zero-rated for VAT. This means exporters may still recover input VAT.