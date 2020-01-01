Oman VAT 16 April 2021

Oman introduced Value Added Tax from 16 April 2021. Key features of the regime include:

VAT registration

Businesses are able to apply for a VAT registration threshold from 1 February 2021.

VAT registration threshold

The mandatory VAT registration threshold is OMR 38,500. However it is possible to apply for a voluntary registration above OMR 19,250. The threshold is based on annual sales for the rolling preceding 12 months.

Non-resident businesses making taxable supplies in Oman must VAT register.

VAT invoices

The following minimum information must be included in a VAT invoice. There is also an option for a simplified invoice

  • Supplier name, address and VAT identification number (VATIN)
  • “Tax Invoice” clearly indicated on the invoice
  • Date of invoice
  • Date of taxable supply of goods or services
  • A unique sequential invoice numbers
  • Customer details – name and address
  • Details of supply – quantity of goods etc
  • Gross value of supply in OMR
  • VAT calculation
  • Net value of supply

Zero rated supplies:

Certain supplies will be zero rated for VAT:

  • Exports of goods or services
  • Certain financial services
  • Education

Exempt supplies:

Certain supplies will be exempted including:

  • basic foodstuffs; 
  • rent; 
  • healthcare;
  • public education; 


Oman would be the fourth of six Arab Gulf states to introduce VAT as part of a 2016 VAT union agreement.

Sign-up to Avalara's free VAT & GST newsletter for update on Oman VAT implementation.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Oman VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/oman,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/oman
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/oman,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/oman
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/oman,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/oman
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

Europe

North America

Oceania