Oman introduced Value Added Tax from 16 April 2021. Key features of the regime include:

VAT registration

Businesses are able to apply for a VAT registration threshold from 1 February 2021.

VAT registration threshold

The mandatory VAT registration threshold is OMR 38,500. However it is possible to apply for a voluntary registration above OMR 19,250. The threshold is based on annual sales for the rolling preceding 12 months.

Non-resident businesses making taxable supplies in Oman must VAT register.

VAT invoices

The following minimum information must be included in a VAT invoice. There is also an option for a simplified invoice

Supplier name, address and VAT identification number (VATIN)

“Tax Invoice” clearly indicated on the invoice

Date of invoice

Date of taxable supply of goods or services

A unique sequential invoice numbers

Customer details – name and address

Details of supply – quantity of goods etc

Gross value of supply in OMR

VAT calculation

Net value of supply

Zero rated supplies:

Certain supplies will be zero rated for VAT:

Exports of goods or services

Certain financial services

Education

Exempt supplies:

Certain supplies will be exempted including:

basic foodstuffs;

rent;

healthcare;

public education;



Oman would be the fourth of six Arab Gulf states to introduce VAT as part of a 2016 VAT union agreement.

