Omani VAT rates
Generally, Oman follows the terms of the Agreement, including the harmonised standard VAT rate of 5%, but has a range of zero and excempt VAT rates.
The current rates are:
|Rate
|Type
|Which goods or services
|5% (1 April 2021)
|Standard
All other taxable goods and services
|0%
|Zero rated
|Exports of goods or services; Certain financial services; Education
|0%
|Exempt
|Certain financial services; basic foodstuffs; rent; healthcare
Oman VAT news
