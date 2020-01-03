Omani VAT rates

Generally, Oman follows the terms of the Agreement, including the harmonised standard VAT rate of 5%, but has a range of zero and excempt VAT rates.
The current rates are:

RateTypeWhich goods or services
5% (1 April 2021)Standard
All other taxable goods and services
0%Zero ratedExports of goods or services; Certain financial services; Education
0%ExemptCertain financial services; basic foodstuffs; rent; healthcare

