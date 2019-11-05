Saudi Arabia VAT
Saudi Arabia implemented a Value Added Tax regime on 1 January 2018. This was based on the Gulf Co-Operation Council's VAT Treaty, which sets the broad parameters for the role out of VAT across its 6 member states.
Key components include:
Saudi Arabian VAT registrations
- Resident and non-resident businesses performing taxable supplies must register with the tax authorities within 20 days of passing the VAT registration threshold. Businesses most evaluate if they have exceeded the threshold on a monthly basis
- The registration threshold is SAR375,000
- VAT registrations may back or forward dated
- Zero-rated or ‘gift’ supplies will not count towards the VAT registration threshold; but supplies received under the reverse charge will
- Voluntary VAT registrations for businesses under the annual threshold will be permitted
- VAT registration applications are made electronically, with the following information:
- Name of business, including ID information
- Address of business, including email contact details
- Commercial registration numbers
- Date of VAT registration
- Value of annual taxable supplies
- Anti-splitting rules are included, designed to prevent avoiding the VAT registration threshold
- Non-resident tax payers may use a tax agent or register directly
- Non-residents must appoint a Tax agent, who must be approved by the tax authorities
- Tax agents are joint and severally liable for the tax payer’s VAT liabilities
- VAT Group registrations, where connected businesses apply for a single, combined registration and ID are permitted. The criteria for this includes:
- Only resident businesses
- Common control of the businesses
- As least one of the businesses must be eligible for VAT registration in their own right
- One of the businesses will be nominated as the reporting entity
- VAT deregistrations are required where the taxable supplies cease, or fall below the annual VAT registration threshold
