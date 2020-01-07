Saudi Arabian VAT registration

Resident and non-resident businesses performing taxable supplies must register with the tax authorities within 20 days of passing the VAT registration threshold. Businesses must evaluate if they have exceeded the threshold on a monthly basis. The registration threshold will be SAR375,000.

VAT registrations may be back or forward dated

Zero-rated or ‘gift’ supplies will not count towards the VAT registration threshold; but supplies received under the reverse charge will

Voluntary VAT registrations for businesses under the annual threshold will be permitted

Anti-splitting rules are included, designed to prevent avoiding the VAT registration threshold