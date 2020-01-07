Saudi Arabian VAT invoice requirements

  • VAT invoices must be issued for all taxable supplies and/or related payments
  • Invoices must be issued by at least the 15th of the month following the taxable supply
  • Invoices should include the following details:
    • Date of invoice (and date of supply if different)
    • Unique, sequential invoice number
    • Tax ID number of the supplier
    • Name and address of the supplier and customers
    • Description and quantity of the goods supplies; nature of services provided
    • Gross, VAT and net values of supply
    • VAT rate applied, and explanation where not the standard rate
  • Simplified invoices are permitted where the taxable supply is below Riyals 1,000; this excludes the VAT calculation and address of the customer
  • Electronic invoices must be issued where prescribed by the tax authorities
  • Invoice credit or debit notes must contain a reference to the original sales invoice number, plus any details of a discount

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Saudi Arabia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/saudi-arabia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/saudi-arabia
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/saudi-arabia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/saudi-arabia
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/saudi-arabia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/saudi-arabia
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

Europe

North America

Oceania