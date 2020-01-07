Saudi Arabian VAT invoice requirements
- VAT invoices must be issued for all taxable supplies and/or related payments
- Invoices must be issued by at least the 15th of the month following the taxable supply
- Invoices should include the following details:
- Date of invoice (and date of supply if different)
- Unique, sequential invoice number
- Tax ID number of the supplier
- Name and address of the supplier and customers
- Description and quantity of the goods supplies; nature of services provided
- Gross, VAT and net values of supply
- VAT rate applied, and explanation where not the standard rate
- Simplified invoices are permitted where the taxable supply is below Riyals 1,000; this excludes the VAT calculation and address of the customer
- Electronic invoices must be issued where prescribed by the tax authorities
- Invoice credit or debit notes must contain a reference to the original sales invoice number, plus any details of a discount
