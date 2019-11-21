Saudi Arabia VAT on digital and e-services
Saudi Arabia introduced Value Added Tax on 1 January 2018, including levying the consumption tax of foreign providers of the electronic of digital services.
Non-resident providers are only responsible for VAT on sales of e-services to consumers. B2B transactions, imports of e-services, may be use the reverse charge with the customer taking responsibility for the VAT reporting.
E-services subject to Saudi VAT
The following digital or electronic services, provided over the internet or similar, are subject to VAT:
- Download or streaming media – video or music
- E-books
- Online or cloud software or storage
- Online advertising and related marketing
- Web services and hosting
VAT registration threshold
There is no VAT registration threshold for non-resident provider of e-services. They must register immediately with the General Authority of Zakat and Tax. Foreign providers must appoint a fiscal representative for reporting VAT returns. There is no simplified VAT registration scheme for electronic services providers.
Resident companies no longer have to appoint fiscal representatives in Saudi Arabia.
Marketplaces and intermediaries
If a marketplace or similar electronic interface or intermediary contracts and assists in collections, it will likely take responsibility for the VAT collections.
Saudi Arabia VAT news
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
Menu
- Saudi Arabia
- Angola
- Bahrain
- Egypt
- Israel
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Morocco
- Nigeria
- Oman
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Tunisa
- United Arab Emirates